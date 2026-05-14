Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 17-year-old wounded

The Brief Milwaukee police said a 17-year-old was shot and wounded on Wednesday. Investigators are still working to determine where the teen was shot. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police said a 17-year-old was shot and wounded on Wednesday night, May 13.

Unknown location

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive but did not provide details on the victim's condition.

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What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine where the shooting took place and what led to the gunfire.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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