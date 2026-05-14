Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 17-year-old wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 17-year-old was shot and wounded on Wednesday night, May 13.
Unknown location
What we know:
The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive but did not provide details on the victim's condition.
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What we don't know:
Investigators are still working to determine where the shooting took place and what led to the gunfire.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
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The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.