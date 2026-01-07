Milwaukee shooting: Gunfire exchange leads to crash, teen injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a teen was seriously injured in a shooting and crash that happened on the city's south side Wednesday morning, Jan. 7.
12th and Greenfield
What we know:
It happened around 11:10 a.m. MPD said people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire near 12th and Greenfield, and a 14-year-old who was in one of the vehicles was hit.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The victim's vehicle crashed with a parked car and then a tree near 12th and Lapham. MPD said the 14-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene near 12th and Lapham and received information from the Milwaukee Police Department.