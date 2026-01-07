Milwaukee shooting: Gunfire exchange leads to crash, teen injured

article

Milwaukee police said a teen was seriously injured in a shooting and crash that happened on the city's south side Wednesday morning, Jan. 7.

12th and Greenfield

What we know:

It happened around 11:10 a.m. MPD said people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire near 12th and Greenfield, and a 14-year-old who was in one of the vehicles was hit.

The victim's vehicle crashed with a parked car and then a tree near 12th and Lapham. MPD said the 14-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.