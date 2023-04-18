Milwaukee shooting; victim summoned help near 13th and Orchard

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, April 18. It happened around 4 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a gunshot wound and summoned for assistance near 13th and Orchard. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The location of the shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.