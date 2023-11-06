Milwaukee shooting; victim wounded, taken to hospital
article
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old shooting victim was taken to a hospital following a Milwaukee shooting Monday morning.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at an undetermined location. The victim was being treated for non-fatal injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.