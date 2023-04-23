Milwaukee shooting; victim showed up at hospital for treatment

article

A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on Sunday morning, April 23.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Police are investigating where the shooting happened and are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.