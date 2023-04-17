Milwaukee shooting; victim showed up at hospital for treatment

article

Police say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, April 17.

The victim showed up at the hospital around 3:40 p.m. Monday. The location of the shooting and circumstances that led to it are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.