Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, Vel R. Phillips and Center, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 28, 2024 6:33am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime scene tape article

Stock image of generic crime scene tape.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 28 in the area of Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Center Street. It happened around 1 a.m.

Police say the 39-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.      