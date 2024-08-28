Milwaukee shooting, Vel R. Phillips and Center, 1 wounded

article

The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning left one person wounded. No arrests have been made.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 28 in the area of Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Center Street. It happened around 1 a.m.

Police say the 39-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.