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Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, teen wounded near 44th and Center

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 14, 2026 7:12 PM CDT
Published July 14, 2026 7:12 PM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, July 14.
    • It happened near 44th and Center.
    • If you have any information on the shooting, contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, July 14.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 16-year-old was shot in the area of 44th and Center at about 4:23 p.m.

The shooting victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNews