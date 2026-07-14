Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, teen wounded near 44th and Center
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MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, July 14.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 16-year-old was shot in the area of 44th and Center at about 4:23 p.m.
The shooting victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.