Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in different shootings around Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
33rd and Burleigh
One person was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side around 9:40 a.m. Police said the 47-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
What led to the shooting is not yet clear. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Undetermined location
Police said a 17-year-old was shot and arrived at the hospital around 12:25 p.m. The teen received treatment for non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
18th and Forest Home
A 25-year-old was shot at approximately 1:50 p.m. The victim was taken tothe hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.