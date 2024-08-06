Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 3 wounded

article

Three people were injured in different shootings around Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

33rd and Burleigh

One person was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side around 9:40 a.m. Police said the 47-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting is not yet clear. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Undetermined location

Police said a 17-year-old was shot and arrived at the hospital around 12:25 p.m. The teen received treatment for non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

18th and Forest Home

A 25-year-old was shot at approximately 1:50 p.m. The victim was taken tothe hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.