Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 64th and Sheridan

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, July 7. A 26-year-old was shot and wounded near 64th and Sheridan. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, July 7, left one person wounded.

64th and Silver Spring

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 26-year-old was shot shortly before 10 p.m. near 64th and Sheridan.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Investigators are looking for information to identify a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.