Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near 64th and Sheridan
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, July 7, left one person wounded.
64th and Silver Spring
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 26-year-old was shot shortly before 10 p.m. near 64th and Sheridan.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Investigators are looking for information to identify a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.