Milwaukee shooting near 35th and Hadley, 42-year-old wounded
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person on Tuesday, May 12.
35th and Hadley
What we know:
The shooting happened at around 5:40 p.m. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
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What we don't know:
What led to the shooting is not yet known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.