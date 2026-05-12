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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday. A 42-year-old victim was wounded near 35th and Hadley. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person on Tuesday, May 12.

35th and Hadley

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 5:40 p.m. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

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What we don't know:

What led to the shooting is not yet known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.