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Milwaukee shooting near 35th and Hadley, 42-year-old wounded

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Published  May 12, 2026 10:31pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday.
    • A 42-year-old victim was wounded near 35th and Hadley.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person on Tuesday, May 12.

35th and Hadley

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 5:40 p.m. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

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What we don't know:

What led to the shooting is not yet known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

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