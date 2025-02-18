Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 injured

article

Two people were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

15th and Burleigh

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened just after noon. A 21-year-old victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are looking for those involved.

40th and Wright

What we know:

Police said a 24-year-old was shot around 1 p.m. The victim went to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking for anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.