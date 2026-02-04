Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near Teutonia and Thurston
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Feb. 3 left one person wounded.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, a 23-year-old was shot at approximately 8:36 p.m. near Teutonia and Thurston. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.