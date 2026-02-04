Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 wounded near Teutonia and Thurston

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 3. The shooting happened near Teutonia and Thurston. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Feb. 3 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 23-year-old was shot at approximately 8:36 p.m. near Teutonia and Thurston. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.