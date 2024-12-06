Milwaukee shooting Thursday; teen wounded, no arrests made

article

The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Dec. 5 left one person wounded. It happened around 10:45 p.m. at an undetermined location. No arrests have been made.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday night, Dec. 5 at an undetermined location. It happened around 10:45 p.m.

Police say the17-year-old victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.