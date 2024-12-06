Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Thursday; teen wounded, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 6, 2024 5:55am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Dec. 5 left one person wounded. 
    • It happened around 10:45 p.m. at an undetermined location. 
    • No arrests have been made. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday night, Dec. 5 at an undetermined location. It happened around 10:45 p.m.

Police say the17-year-old victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 