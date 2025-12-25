Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 1 wounded near 51st and Center

article

One person was shot in Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 25.



One person was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Thursday, Dec. 25.

51st and Center

What we know:

A 39-year-old victim was shot around noon. Police said the victim went to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.