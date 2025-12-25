Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 1 wounded near 51st and Center

Published  December 25, 2025 2:04pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • One person was shot in Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 25.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Thursday, Dec. 25.

51st and Center

What we know:

A 39-year-old victim was shot around noon. Police said the victim went to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.

