Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 1 wounded near 51st and Center
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Thursday, Dec. 25.
51st and Center
What we know:
A 39-year-old victim was shot around noon. Police said the victim went to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Featured
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.