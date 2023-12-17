Milwaukee shooting, Teutonia and Locust, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 16 near Teutonia and Locust. It happened around 11 p.m.

The victim, a 38-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, they appear to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.