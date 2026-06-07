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Milwaukee shooting Sunday, 15-year-old wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 7, 2026 7:31 PM CDT
Published June 7, 2026 7:31 PM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Sunday.
    • Police took an unidentified suspect into custody.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Sunday, June 7.

41st and Green Tree

What we know:

Milwaukee police were called to the neighborhood just north of 41st and Green Tree at around 4:10 p.m. A 15-year-old victim had been shot and was taken to a hospital.

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Police took a suspect into custody and said charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting, and police did not release details about the victim's condition or the suspect.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information about its investigation.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews