Milwaukee shooting Sunday, 15-year-old wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Sunday, June 7.
41st and Green Tree
What we know:
Milwaukee police were called to the neighborhood just north of 41st and Green Tree at around 4:10 p.m. A 15-year-old victim had been shot and was taken to a hospital.
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Police took a suspect into custody and said charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the shooting, and police did not release details about the victim's condition or the suspect.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information about its investigation.