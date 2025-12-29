Milwaukee shooting; shots fired during meetup for gaming console

The Brief An Oak Creek father was targeted by armed suspects on Christmas Day during a failed online meetup for a PlayStation 5. After the victim refused to buy the damaged console, the seller pulled a gun; the victim fled as shots were fired, striking his car and a nearby home. Milwaukee police urge the public to conduct private sales at police departments for security.



Milwaukee police are looking for a number of armed suspects connected to a Christmas Day shooting on the city's north side.

Christmas Day shooting

What we know:

An Oak Creek father showed up at the corner of 2nd and Concordia in Milwaukee on Dec. 25 hoping to secure a PlayStation 5 for his family. But moments later, he told FOX6 News he knew his life was in danger.

Chris Lilteich

Chris Lilteich said video games play a special role in his family; creating family bonding time. Lilteich found a PlayStation 5 listed online for $300. He connected with the seller and then traveled north to 2nd and Concordia to pick it up.

Lilteich said when he got to the meeting point, he found the PlayStation unit was dirty, and he did not want to buy it in poor condition. That is when Lilteich said the seller pulled a gun on him.

Lilteich said he jumped at the man, causing him to fall. He ran to his car, just as shots rang out.

Pictures Lilteich sent to FOX6 News show damage to his car windows and a nearby house.

Lilteich remained unhurt, but said for his family, it is a chance he will never take again.

"There’s not enough information out there to know who you’re buying from," Lilteich said. "They do need me. So I’ll go the safest possible route from now on and I don’t want them to hurt because I chose to take a chance again."

Be safe when buying or selling

What you can do:

Milwaukee police say a safe option to handle any private sale is to do them at the police department, where there is more security and active surveillance cameras.

As for the investigation, if you have information about this incident, you are urged to call Milwaukee police or Crime Stoppers.