Sherman & Congress shooting: Girl, 17, seriously injured

A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot and seriously injured near Sherman and Congress on Friday afternoon, July 9.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1:40 p.m. and is the result of an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

