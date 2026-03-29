Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 2 wounded near 66th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - Two people were wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee late Saturday night, March 28.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 11 p.m. two people were shot in the area of 66th and Chambers.
The first victim, a 37-year-old, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at the scene.
What we don't know:
An age for the second victim was not provided.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for the person or people responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.