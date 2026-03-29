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Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 2 wounded near 66th and Chambers

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Published  March 29, 2026 6:15am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A shooting late Saturday night in Milwaukee left two people wounded.
    • The shooting happened near 66th and Chambers.
    • Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact MPD.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee late Saturday night, March 28.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 11 p.m. two people were shot in the area of 66th and Chambers.

The first victim, a 37-year-old, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at the scene.

What we don't know:

An age for the second victim was not provided.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

 Milwaukee police are looking for the person or people responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee