Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 2 wounded near 66th and Chambers

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The Brief A shooting late Saturday night in Milwaukee left two people wounded. The shooting happened near 66th and Chambers. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact MPD.



Two people were wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee late Saturday night, March 28.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 11 p.m. two people were shot in the area of 66th and Chambers.

The first victim, a 37-year-old, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at the scene.

What we don't know:

An age for the second victim was not provided.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for the person or people responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.