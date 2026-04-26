Milwaukee shooting Saturday afternoon, 32-year-old wounded

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The Brief A 32-year-old was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, April 25. The shooting happened near 48th and Center. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360.



One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, April 25.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 2:30 p.m., a 32-year-old was shot in the area of 48th and Center.

The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.