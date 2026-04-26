Milwaukee shooting Saturday afternoon, 32-year-old wounded
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MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, April 25.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 2:30 p.m., a 32-year-old was shot in the area of 48th and Center.
The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene and requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.