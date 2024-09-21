Milwaukee shooting Saturday; 1 wounded near 47th and Burleigh

article

One person was wounded in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21.

It happened near 47th and Burleigh around 1:30 p.m. Police said the 20-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.