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Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 4, 2026 10:54 PM CDT Published July 4, 2026 10:22 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police said two people were shot in two separate shootings on Saturday.
    • A 19-year-old was killed near 36th and Thurston.
    • Anyone with info on the shootings is asked to call MPD.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and another person was wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 4.

19th and Capitol

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:13 a.m., a 44-year-old was shot in the area of 19th and Capitol.

The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

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36th and Thurston

What we know:

At about 4:22 p.m., a 19-year-old was shot near 36th and Thurston. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking to identify a suspect.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source:  

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee