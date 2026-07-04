Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and another person was wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 4.
19th and Capitol
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:13 a.m., a 44-year-old was shot in the area of 19th and Capitol.
The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
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36th and Thurston
What we know:
At about 4:22 p.m., a 19-year-old was shot near 36th and Thurston. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still looking to identify a suspect.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: