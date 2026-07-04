Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police said two people were shot in two separate shootings on Saturday. A 19-year-old was killed near 36th and Thurston. Anyone with info on the shootings is asked to call MPD.



One person was killed and another person was wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 4.

19th and Capitol

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:13 a.m., a 44-year-old was shot in the area of 19th and Capitol.

The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

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36th and Thurston

What we know:

At about 4:22 p.m., a 19-year-old was shot near 36th and Thurston. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking to identify a suspect.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.