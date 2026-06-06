Milwaukee shooting near Sherman Park; 1 wounded, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person on Saturday afternoon, June 6.
39th and Burleigh
What we know:
Police were called to the area of 39th and Burleigh, just east of Sherman Park, at around 12:20 p.m. A 21-year-old victim had been shot and was taken to a hospital.
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What we don't know:
It's not clear what led to the shooting or what the victim's condition is. Police did say they identified a suspect and are looking for that person, but did not release further details about the suspect.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
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The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information about its investigation.