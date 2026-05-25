Milwaukee shooting Saturday; 2 wounded during fight, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 23 left two people wounded.
Two wounded
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two people were shot around 3:49 a.m. near 27th Street and Whitaker Avenue.
The victims, ages 17 and 18, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The shooting was the result of a fight.
A 20-year-old man was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police continue to seek additional unknown suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.