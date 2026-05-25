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Milwaukee shooting Saturday; 2 wounded during fight, man arrested

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Published  May 25, 2026 12:00 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, May 23.
    • The shooting left two people wounded.
    • A 20-year-old man was arrested.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 23 left two people wounded. 

Two wounded

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two people were shot around 3:49 a.m. near 27th Street and Whitaker Avenue. 

The victims, ages 17 and 18, were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The shooting was the result of a fight. 

A 20-year-old man was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police continue to seek additional unknown suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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