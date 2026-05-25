Milwaukee shooting Saturday; 2 wounded during fight, man arrested

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, May 23. The shooting left two people wounded. A 20-year-old man was arrested.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 23 left two people wounded.

Two wounded

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two people were shot around 3:49 a.m. near 27th Street and Whitaker Avenue.

The victims, ages 17 and 18, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting was the result of a fight.

A 20-year-old man was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police continue to seek additional unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.