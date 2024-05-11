Milwaukee shooting Saturday, 20-year-old wounded

article

A Milwaukee shooting wounded a 20-year-old victim early Saturday morning, May 11.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. Police are still investigating where the shooting took place.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



