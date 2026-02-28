Milwaukee shooting Saturday, 1 wounded on city's north side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was wounded in a shooting on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Feb. 28.
37th and Locust
What we know:
A 43-year-old victim was shot at around 1:50 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what prompted the shooting. Police are working to identify whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
Editor's note: This story was updated with a correction from the Milwaukee Police Department.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information about the shootings.