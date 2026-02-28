Milwaukee shooting Saturday, 1 wounded on city's north side

article

The Brief Milwaukee police said one person was shot and wounded on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360



Milwaukee police said one person was wounded in a shooting on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Feb. 28.

37th and Locust

What we know:

A 43-year-old victim was shot at around 1:50 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what prompted the shooting. Police are working to identify whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

