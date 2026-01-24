Milwaukee shooting Saturday, 1 wounded

article

The Brief One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



One person was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Saturday afternoon, Jan. 24.

35th and Wright

What we know:

A 26-year-old victim was shot just before 3 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD said the shooting was related to a scene that FOX6 News found at 37th and Garfield, but the department did not say how or why the scenes are related.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.