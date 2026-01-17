Milwaukee shooting Saturday, 1 wounded near Washington Park

article

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Jan. 17.

38th and Cherry

What we know:

Police were called to the city's Washington Park neighborhood at around 8:40 a.m. after a 25-year-old victim was shot. That victim was taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What they're saying:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.