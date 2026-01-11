Milwaukee shooting overnight Sunday, 1 injured near 10th and Juneau
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in downtown Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Jan. 11, 2026.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:20 a.m., a 27-year-old was shot in the area of 10th and Juneau.
The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.