Shots fired near Molson Coors, Milwaukee police investigate

Milwaukee police said "several" shots were fired near Molson Coors on Wednesday morning, April 27. The facility was placed on lockdown.

Around 10:30 a.m., police said an unknown suspect fired several shots near 37th and Highland. It does not appear anything was hit at this time.

In a statement to FOX6 News, Molson Coors said the lockdown was "implemented out of an abundance of caution" for employees. It has since been lifted. The company added that "no incidences" were reported within the campus and that all workers are safe.

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

