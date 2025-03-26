Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near Hawley and McKinley; 1 wounded

Published  March 26, 2025 7:14am CDT
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning, March 26.
    • It happened around 4:11 a.m. near Hawley and McKinley.
    • Police say the victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, March 26 left one person wounded. It happened at approximately 4:11 a.m. near Hawley and McKinley. 

What we know:

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

