Milwaukee shooting near Hawley and McKinley; 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, March 26 left one person wounded. It happened at approximately 4:11 a.m. near Hawley and McKinley.
What we know:
Police say the victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.