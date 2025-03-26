Milwaukee shooting near Hawley and McKinley; 1 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning, March 26. It happened around 4:11 a.m. near Hawley and McKinley. Police say the victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, March 26 left one person wounded. It happened at approximately 4:11 a.m. near Hawley and McKinley.

What we know:

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.