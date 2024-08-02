Milwaukee shooting near 50th and Locust, 1 wounded

article

A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 1 left one person wounded. It happened around 8:20 p.m. near 50th and Locust.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.