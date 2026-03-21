Milwaukee shooting near 37th and Kiley; 1 dead, 4 wounded

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The Brief A 25-year-old was killed and four others—ages 20 to 29—were wounded by gunfire near 37th and Kiley in Milwaukee on Saturday, March 21. Investigators believe the gunfire, which erupted shortly after 11 a.m., was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are currently seeking an unknown shooter.



Milwaukee police say five people were shot and one of those people died after gun violence near 37th and Kiley on Saturday, March 21.

Shooting near 37th and Kiley

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Shooting scene near 37th and Kiley, Milwaukee

Of the five shooting victims, a 25-year-old died from their injuries. The four victims who were wounded were ages 29, 29, 21 and 20.

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Everyone was taken to the hospital for treatment of the injuries. The 25-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting is the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Shooting scene near 37th and Kiley, Milwaukee