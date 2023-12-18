Milwaukee shooting, 20th and Locust; 2 dead, no arrests
article
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and killed in Milwaukee on Monday, Dec. 18. It happened near 20th and Locust around 12:35 a.m.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.