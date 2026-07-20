Milwaukee shooting at Sherman Park basketball court, man wounded

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The Brief The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot at Sherman Park. Deputies were called to the basketball court on Monday night. It's not clear what prompted the shooting.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and wounded at Sherman Park on Monday night, July 20.

Sherman Park

What we know:

Deputies were called to the park's basketball court at around 7:50 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to survive. It's not clear what prompted the shooting.

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Investigators seek shooter

What you can do:

Investigators are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information on the Sherman Park shooting is asked to call the Milwaukee County Dispatch Center at 414-278-4788. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

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