Milwaukee shooting at Sherman Park basketball court, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and wounded at Sherman Park on Monday night, July 20.
Sherman Park
What we know:
Deputies were called to the park's basketball court at around 7:50 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to survive. It's not clear what prompted the shooting.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Investigators seek shooter
What you can do:
Investigators are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information on the Sherman Park shooting is asked to call the Milwaukee County Dispatch Center at 414-278-4788. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.
Featured
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.