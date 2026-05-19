Milwaukee shooting Monday; teen wounded near Brady and Cambridge
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 17-year-old was shot and wounded on Monday night, May 18.
Teen shot
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Brady and Cambridge. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it is believed to have stemmed from an argument.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.