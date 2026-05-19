Milwaukee shooting Monday; teen wounded near Brady and Cambridge

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The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday night, May 18, left one person wounded. The shooting happened near Brady and Cambridge around 11 p.m. No arrests have been made.



Milwaukee police said a 17-year-old was shot and wounded on Monday night, May 18.

Teen shot

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Brady and Cambridge. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it is believed to have stemmed from an argument.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.