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Milwaukee shooting Monday; teen wounded near Brady and Cambridge

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Published  May 19, 2026 7:12am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday night, May 18, left one person wounded.
    • The shooting happened near Brady and Cambridge around 11 p.m.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 17-year-old was shot and wounded on Monday night, May 18.

Teen shot

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Brady and Cambridge. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it is believed to have stemmed from an argument. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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