Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Monday morning, 29-year-old wounded

By
Published  April 6, 2026 9:01am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near 37th and Villard

The Brief

    • A shooting in Milwaukee left one person injured early Monday morning.
    • The shooting happened near 37th and Villard.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee early Monday morning, April 6.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:14 a.m., a 29-year-old was shot in the area of 37th and Villard.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related

Overnight gunfire in Racine Monday, wounded person arrives at hospital
article

Overnight gunfire in Racine Monday, wounded person arrives at hospital

One person was shot and wounded in Racine in the very early morning hours of Monday, April 6.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee