Milwaukee shooting Monday morning, 29-year-old wounded

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The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee left one person injured early Monday morning. The shooting happened near 37th and Villard. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 .



One person was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee early Monday morning, April 6.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:14 a.m., a 29-year-old was shot in the area of 37th and Villard.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.