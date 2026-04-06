Milwaukee shooting Monday morning, 29-year-old wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee early Monday morning, April 6.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:14 a.m., a 29-year-old was shot in the area of 37th and Villard.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene.