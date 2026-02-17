Milwaukee shooting Monday night, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were wounded in a shooting on the city's northwest side Monday night, Feb. 16.
60th and Port
What we know:
It happened on Port Avenue, just west of 60th Street, at around 9 p.m. MPD said a 39-year-old and a 34-year-old were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting is not yet known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
