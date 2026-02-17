Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Monday night, 2 wounded

By
Published  February 17, 2026 5:20am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Two people were wounded in a Milwaukee shooting on Monday night.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were wounded in a shooting on the city's northwest side Monday night, Feb. 16.

60th and Port

What we know:

It happened on Port Avenue, just west of 60th Street, at around 9 p.m. MPD said a 39-year-old and a 34-year-old were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting is not yet known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: FOX6 News received information from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews