Milwaukee shooting, Meinecke and Sherman, teen wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday, June 24 near Sherman and Meinecke. It happened around 7 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.