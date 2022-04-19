Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded, suspects sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, April 18 at approximately 9:30pm. 

Police say The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  

The location and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.  

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

