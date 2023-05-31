Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 67th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded early Wednesday, May 31 near 67th and Keefe.
Officials say the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.