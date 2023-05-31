Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 67th and Keefe

article

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded early Wednesday, May 31 near 67th and Keefe.

Officials say the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.