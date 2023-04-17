Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded on N. 44th Street near Congress

MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on N. 44th Street on Friday, April 14.
Milwaukee police say the victim was shot around 5:45 p.m. on Friday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect, and an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.