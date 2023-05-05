Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 12th and Elgin on south side

article

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 12th and Elgin in Milwaukee on the city's south side.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.