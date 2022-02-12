Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 24th and Brown

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 24th and Brown around 9:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are seeking unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

