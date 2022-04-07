Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 30th and Lisbon

Police are investigating a shooting that left a Milwaukee man injured near 30th and Lisbon around 5 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

The 19-year-old victim sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

