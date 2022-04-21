Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 14th and Burleigh

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 14th and Burleigh around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Scene near 14th and Burleigh

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

