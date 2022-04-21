Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 14th and Burleigh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 14th and Burleigh around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. 

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Scene near 14th and Burleigh

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. 

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

