Milwaukee shooting, man arrived at hospital

article

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and showed up at a hospital on Friday, June 16.

Milwaukee police said the time and location of the shooting are unknown at this time.

The Milwaukee man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his wounds and is expected to survive. The man was also arrested on other charges. A firearm was recovered during an investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.