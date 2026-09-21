The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for the shooter who killed a 16-year-old. The victim's mother said her son had a history of being bullied before the shooting. A memorial is growing near Layton and Greenfield as police seek information.



A Milwaukee family is looking for answers after a 16-year-old was shot and killed on the city's south side Saturday.

Layton and Greenfield shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened near Layton and Greenfield at around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

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What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting and are looking for whoever is responsible.

Shooting scene near Layton and Greenfield

‘An ambush’

What they're saying:

Jennifer Cassidy said her son, 16-year-old Camron Brown, was shot seven times in "an ambush."

"He was a good kid. He had a big heart. He was loved. He stood up for what he believed in," she said.

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Cassidy said her son had been bullied and was sticking up for himself and some friends when he was shot.

"I feel like these kids need to put these guns down. You don’t even have a driver’s license yet. Why do you have a gun?" she said.

Camron Bowen

Family said Bowen went to Bay View High School, loved anime, and wanted to go to college to study tech. As they honored his life Sunday, his mom is calling for gun violence to stop.

"I lost my best friend, and my backbone, and that’s not fair," Cassidy said.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created to help Bowen's family cover funeral expenses.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.