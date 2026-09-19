Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 teen dead, another wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting, and another 16-year-old was wounded, in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Layton and Greenfield
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, emergency crews responded to the shooting scene near Layton and Greenfield at around 4:55 p.m.
A 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
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67th and Marion
What we know:
A 16-year-old arrived at a local hospital with injuries related to a shooting that happened near 67th and Marion shortly before 10 p.m.
What we don't know:
Both shootings are under investigation. MPD is searching for unknown suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.